Mir's Wayland Support Will Now Let You Drag Around Windows

I was surprised to learn that up until this week, Mir's initial Wayland support didn't allow for windows of Wayland clients to be moved around the screen.
Fortunately, that has now been resolved with allowing window movement to be initiated by Wayland clients running on Mir. Now you can enjoy Qt, GTK apps, and even the Weston Terminal to be moved around the screen. Previously there was just server-side support for moving windows in Wayland while now is client-side support.
That was part of Mir's accomplishments this week along with beginning work to prevent the X11 backend from crashing on the NVIDIA drivers and other clean-ups are in progress.
Mir developer Alan Griffiths also wrote today about X11 support for Mir servers. They are working towards an XWayland-based solution, but until that's all squared away, they still have XMir around albeit outside of the X.Org Server code-base, etc.
