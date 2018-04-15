Hacking With Mir's EGMDE Desktop To Support Different Keymaps, Custom Wallpapers
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 15 April 2018 at 07:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
At the end of March longtime Mir developer Alan Griffiths of Canonical announced EGMDE, the Mir Desktop Environment as a desktop example implementing Mir/MirAL APIs and supporting Wayland clients. Griffiths has now put out his latest article in guiding interested developers in working with the code.

His latest chapter on getting developers familiar with Mir/MirAL via the "Example Mir Desktop Environment" is on supporting different keyboard keymaps and implementing wallpaper support.

If you are interested in what implementing either feature is like with Mir/EGMDE, check out Alan's guide.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu Developer Floats The Idea Of "Test Weeks" To Replace Early Alpha/Beta Releases
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Final Beta Released
Google Cloud Poaches Ubuntu's VP of Product
Ubuntu 18.04 Will No Longer Do Automatic Suspend By Default Unless On Battery
EGMDE: The Example Mir Desktop Environment
Mir 0.31.1 Released With Various Wayland Fixes
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Confirms RHEL 8 Will Drop Python 2
Linux 4.17 Will Allow Some Systems To Lower Their Idle Power Use Up To 10%+
BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS Continues Chugging Along With Driver Improvements, UI Changes
More GNOME Performance Improvements Are On The Way
The Big Changes Merged This Week For The Linux 4.17 Kernel
HandBrake 1.1 Open-Source Video Transcoder Released