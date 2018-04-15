Hacking With Mir's EGMDE Desktop To Support Different Keymaps, Custom Wallpapers

At the end of March longtime Mir developer Alan Griffiths of Canonical announced EGMDE, the Mir Desktop Environment as a desktop example implementing Mir/MirAL APIs and supporting Wayland clients. Griffiths has now put out his latest article in guiding interested developers in working with the code.
His latest chapter on getting developers familiar with Mir/MirAL via the "Example Mir Desktop Environment" is on supporting different keyboard keymaps and implementing wallpaper support.
If you are interested in what implementing either feature is like with Mir/EGMDE, check out Alan's guide.
