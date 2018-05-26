Mir Is Running On Arch Linux; Mir Also Progressing With EGLStreams Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 26 May 2018 at 01:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Prominent Mir developer Alan Griffiths of Canonical has published his latest weekly update on the status of this Linux display server that continues working on supporting Wayland clients.

First up, via the UBports community, Mir is now working on Arch Linux after some basic changes and packaging work. So similar to Ubuntu and Fedora and others, it's now easy to run Mir on Arch Linux if so desired.

Also notable is (separate) ongoing work to support EGLStreams with Mir. This, of course, would allow the NVIDIA proprietary driver in its current form to work with Mir without having to wait for the new Unix device memory allocation API to materialize, pipe dreams of the NVIDIA binary driver supporting GBM contrary to issues they have encountered with the API, etc. Work is still underway as well on Logind support for Mir to allow EGMDE (the Example Mir Desktop Environment) and friends to be easily accessible from common log-in/display managers.

More details on the latest Mir progress via community.ubuntu.com.
