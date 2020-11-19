Mir 2.2 Released With Display Wall Capabilities, Composite Bypass On GBM-KMS
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 19 November 2020 at 06:28 AM EST.
Mir 2.2 is out this morning as the newest update to this Wayland compositor and display server.

Mir 2.2 adds "display wall" capabilities to Mir-Kiosk and other Mir-based servers for supporting logical groups of outputs. This functionality is about configuring multiple physical display outputs to behave as a single logical display.

Mir 2.2 also allows adding/dropping Wayland extensions exposed to clients, a more robust launcher script for MirAL, and composite-bypass support for Wayland clients running on GBM-KMS. This GBM-KMS composite bypass support right now is rather primitive until Mir switches to using the atomic KMS API. Client buffers also need to be submitted using the zwp_linux_dmabuf_unstable_v1 protocol. When engaged, composite bypass can help with the performance of full-screen games/applications.

Mir 2.2 is rounded out by X11 clients now supporting undecorated windows and a number of fixes. More details and downloads for Mir 2.2 via GitHub.
