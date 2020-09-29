Mir 2.1 Released With Some New Protocol Support, Many Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 29 September 2020 at 03:02 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Mir 2.1 has been released as Canonical's project around offering a set of libraries for constructing Wayland shells particularly with Snap confinement support and other Ubuntu-focused features.

With the Mir 2.1 release comes a --show-splash command line option, reduced locking within the KeyRepeatDispatcher code, support for the zwp_linux_dmabuf_unstable_v1 protocol within the GBM-KMS back-end, and support for the Wayland zwlr_layer_shell_v1 v3 and wlr_foreign_toplevel_management_unstable_v1 protocols. There are also X11 handling improvements too.

Mir 2.1 comes with many fixes though from fixing offscreen rendering with EGL 1.5+ to allowing GDK to try X11 if the Wayland code path fails to many other X11 related fixes.

More details on Mir 2.1 via GitHub.
