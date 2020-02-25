Mir 1.7.1 Released With X11 Support Promoted Out Of "Experimental" Phase
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 25 February 2020 at 12:05 AM EST. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Mir 1.7.1 was released on Monday and while a point release it's quite a big one.

Most significant with Mir 1.7.1 is the X11 support being improved to the point that it's no longer considered experimental for running traditional X11 software atop Wayland. Passing --enable-x11 now can be used for enabling the X11 support rather than the prior "x11-display-experimental" option. Mir 1.7.1 saw a lot of work to the XWayland and X11 window manage code, including a new display FD option.

Mir 1.7.1 also includes MirAL making the launch environment configurable to allow passing environment variables like need to be set for some toolkit support, various Mir demo updates, Java handling fixes, and a variety of other bug fixes throughout.

More details on Mir 1.7.1 can be found via Mir on GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Canonical's Daniel Van Vugt Continues Squeezing More Performance Out Of GNOME 3.36
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Moves Ahead With Python 2 Removal - But Sticks Around For Derivatives
PHP 7.4 Slated To Land In Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS Released With The Newest Hardware Enablement Stack
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Aims To Enhance The Certified OEM Experience From Its Installer
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Likely To Ship With Linux 5.4 As Opposed To 5.5
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Blender 2.82 Performance On Intel + AMD CPUs
Google Announces The 200 Open-Source Projects For GSoC 2020
Mesa 20.0 Released With Big Improvements For Intel, AMD Radeon Vulkan/OpenGL
Linux 5.7 Staging Will Be ~28.7k Lines Of Code Lighter Thanks To Nuking WUSB + UWB
NVIDIA Posts Firmware Needed For Open-Source GeForce 16 Series Acceleration
LibreOffice 7 Continues Plumbing Its Vulkan Rendering Support
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Moves Ahead With Python 2 Removal - But Sticks Around For Derivatives
Apple Firmware Update For Magic Keyboards Decides To Change The Fn Key