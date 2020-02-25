Mir 1.7.1 was released on Monday and while a point release it's quite a big one.
Most significant with Mir 1.7.1 is the X11 support being improved to the point that it's no longer considered experimental for running traditional X11 software atop Wayland. Passing --enable-x11 now can be used for enabling the X11 support rather than the prior "x11-display-experimental" option. Mir 1.7.1 saw a lot of work to the XWayland and X11 window manage code, including a new display FD option.
Mir 1.7.1 also includes MirAL making the launch environment configurable to allow passing environment variables like need to be set for some toolkit support, various Mir demo updates, Java handling fixes, and a variety of other bug fixes throughout.
More details on Mir 1.7.1 can be found via Mir on GitHub.
