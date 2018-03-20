Mir 0.31 Officially Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 20 March 2018 at 12:36 PM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Mir 0.31 is now available as the latest version of the Canonical-developed display stack that continues implementing support for Wayland's protocols.

Mir 0.31 has been in development for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with several new features and today the release surfaced as v0.31.0.1, as an apparent brown paper bag release hours after v0.31.0 was tagged.

The feature work for Mir 0.31 includes MirAL 2.0, the project's abstraction layer, which received a major version bump to cleaning up of its API and working on client-side decorations initiated window resizing. Mir 0.31 also has initial support for the Wayland XDG-Shell protocol that is used for managing surfaces particularly on desktop systems. There are also improvements to the Wayland server code as well as various other fixes and minor code improvements.

Mir 0.31 should make it into Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with a feature freeze exception but those wanting to build it from source right now can do so via the code on GitHub.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu 18.10 Looking At LZ4-Compressed Initramfs Image By Default
UBports Continues Work On Moving From Ubuntu 15.04 Base To 16.04
Mir 0.31 Is On The Way With MirAL 2.0, Wayland XDG-Shell Support
Mir Devs Are Still Working On An Example Mir Desktop Session For Ubuntu 18.04
Canonical Working On Zstd-Compressed Debian Packages For Ubuntu
Mir Enables XDG Shell By Default, Dropping Mir EGL For Ubuntu 18.04
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
Benchmarks Of Russia's "Baikal" MIPS-Based Processors, Running Debian Linux
Linux 4.17 To Enable AMDGPU DC By Default For All Supported GPUs
Some Windows Server 2016 vs. Linux Network Benchmarks
AMD Secure Processor & Ryzen Chipsets Reportedly Vulnerable To Exploit
LG Announces webOS Open-Source Edition