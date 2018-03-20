Mir 0.31 is now available as the latest version of the Canonical-developed display stack that continues implementing support for Wayland's protocols.
Mir 0.31 has been in development for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with several new features and today the release surfaced as v0.31.0.1, as an apparent brown paper bag release hours after v0.31.0 was tagged.
The feature work for Mir 0.31 includes MirAL 2.0, the project's abstraction layer, which received a major version bump to cleaning up of its API and working on client-side decorations initiated window resizing. Mir 0.31 also has initial support for the Wayland XDG-Shell protocol that is used for managing surfaces particularly on desktop systems. There are also improvements to the Wayland server code as well as various other fixes and minor code improvements.
Mir 0.31 should make it into Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with a feature freeze exception but those wanting to build it from source right now can do so via the code on GitHub.
