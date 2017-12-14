Mir 0.29 Released To Improve Their Wayland Implementation
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 14 December 2017 at 06:29 AM EST. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
The past few days Canonical's Mir developers have been preparing their next milestone with pushing this display server along with Wayland protocol support and now that new "v0.29" release is available.

Alan Griffiths has just announced the release of Mir 0.29. The focus on this latest release is continuing to improve their Wayland support. They've been tackling better Wayland support by focusing on their unit testing coverage and fixing those resulting issues. These fixes have yielded another MirServer API/ABI bump as a result.

Besides fixing Wayland test case failures, Mir 0.29 also has some Fedora fixes, updated documentation, allowing screen capture to shared memory SHM bnuffers, supporting Mirscreencast on Fedora, and more.

More details on Mir 0.29 and how to obtain it via community.ubuntu.com.

After Canonical abandoned plans for releasing Mir 1.0 for the 17.10 Artful cycle and instead opted for v0.28, there's been no new communication yet whether they plan for Mir 1.0 in time for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS... We'll see what else they bake up this Bionic Beaver cycle.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu Developers Working Towards The Eventual Demotion Of GTK2
Ubuntu Is Getting Ready To Further Demote Python 2
Mir 0.29 Being Prepped For Release As Canonical Pushes On With Mir-Wayland
Unity 7 Hoping To Become An Official Flavor For Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Canonical Developers To The Community: Help Us Figure Out The Direction Of Mir
Canonical Is Hiring Graphics Stack Developers To Work On Mir
Popular News
AMD Reportedly Allows Disabling PSP Secure Processor With Latest AGESA
Wine 3.0-RC1 Released, Direct3D 11 Enabled For Intel/AMD GPUs
Linux File Systems for Windows: Use EXT4 / XFS / Btrfs On Windows
Ubuntu Is Getting Ready To Further Demote Python 2
Steam To Stop Supporting Bitcoin Transactions
Mesa 17.3 Officially Released: Nearly OpenGL 4.6, Better Vulkan Support