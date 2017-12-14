The past few days Canonical's Mir developers have been preparing their next milestone with pushing this display server along with Wayland protocol support and now that new "v0.29" release is available.
Alan Griffiths has just announced the release of Mir 0.29. The focus on this latest release is continuing to improve their Wayland support. They've been tackling better Wayland support by focusing on their unit testing coverage and fixing those resulting issues. These fixes have yielded another MirServer API/ABI bump as a result.
Besides fixing Wayland test case failures, Mir 0.29 also has some Fedora fixes, updated documentation, allowing screen capture to shared memory SHM bnuffers, supporting Mirscreencast on Fedora, and more.
More details on Mir 0.29 and how to obtain it via community.ubuntu.com.
After Canonical abandoned plans for releasing Mir 1.0 for the 17.10 Artful cycle and instead opted for v0.28, there's been no new communication yet whether they plan for Mir 1.0 in time for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS... We'll see what else they bake up this Bionic Beaver cycle.
