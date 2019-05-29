Mesa 19.1 was due to be released by now but instead it's been another cycle been drawn out by blocker bugs delaying the final release. Instead, Mesa 19.1-RC4 was outed today as an extra release candidate.
Mesa 19.1 is still plagued by two regressions pertaining to an OpenGL Piglit EGL regressions and an OpenGL CTS failure. Both regressions have been bisected but yet to be resolved and thus 19.1.0 is being dragged out by at least another week.
What Mesa 19.1-RC4 does offer up is Gallium now enabling DMA-BUF usage on BSDs, various Vulkan code fixes, two RadeonSI fixes, some Lima and Etnaviv Gallium3D driver fixes, and some other minor alterations. But overall there isn't anything too remarkable about 19.1-RC4 as it should be for a late stage release candidate.
The list of 19.1-RC4 changes in full can be found via the release announcement.
See our Mesa 19.1 feature overview to learn about what's in this quarterly update once released.
Add A Comment