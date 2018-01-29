Emil Velikov announced the release today of Mesa 18.0-RC3 with 50+ changes comprising of many Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan driver fixes.
It was just last week that the Mesa 18.0 code was branched and first release candidate issued. If you're wondering how we're already up to RC3, the RC2 release was a "brown paper bag" release that happened almost immediately after RC1 after the version string for RC1 was accidentally messed up. So in reality, this is the second real release candidate for Mesa 18.0.0.
Mesa 18.0-RC3 has a number of RADV and ANV Vulkan fixes, several i965 OpenGL fixes too, some RadeonSI tweaks, BSD fixes and other fixes for the new Meson build system, and other minor fixes/changes.
The complete change-log for Mesa 18.0-RC3 can be found via today's message on Mesa-announce. The stable Mesa 18.0.0 release should happen by mid-February. See our Mesa 18.0 feature overview written this weekend for a recap of all the major changes in this quarterly Mesa 3D update. Stay tuned for more Mesa 18.0 comparison graphics driver benchmarks.
