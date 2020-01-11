Linaro Revives "Thermal Pressure" Code For Better Performance When CPUs Running Hot
Back in October 2018 was a patch series out of Linaro for "thermal pressure" support in the Linux kernel for providing better task placement when CPUs are running hot/overheating to the extent their CPU frequencies are being downclocked/limited. Out this weekend is a revised version of that Linux thermal pressure support.

Linaro's Thara Gopinath posted version seven of these Thermal Pressure patches on Saturday. The work is still tuning the behavior and other improvements around providing better task placement during times of CPU capacity restrictions as a result of thermal activity.

With benchmarks conducted on ARM SoCs by Linaro, the thermal pressure patches for the Linux scheduler do have the ability to improve the performance by up to a few percent when CPU core(s) are running hot.

More details on this latest thermal pressure work via the kernel mailing list.
