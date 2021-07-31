Linux's FWUPD Expands Poly High-End Web Camera Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 31 July 2021 at 06:42 AM EDT. 4 Comments
For those looking to purchase a high-end Linux-friendly web camera for your home office or other environment, there are a few more options now compatible with Linux's fwupd if interested in having the capability of updating the camera firmware under Linux.

FWUPD has had support for updating firmware on the Poly Studio P30 web camera while now it's been expanded to handle additional Poly web cameras. This expanded Poly support can be found with the new FWUPD 1.5.12 release.


The Poly Studio P15 is now supported. The P15 is a "personal video bar" that retails for $599 USD and quite high end at that.


The Poly Studio P5 is also now supported by FWUPD as a more affordable 1080p web camera option at only $129 USD.


The Poly Studio E70 is also now supported for Linux firmware updating with its dual lenses with 20MP 4K sensors, AI-driven camera array, and more. Its price is unlisted. The FWUPD 1.5.12 release also has support for the Poly Studio R30.

Aside from supporting more Poly web cameras, FWUPD 1.5.12 also has various fixes. The list of fixes with FWUPD 1.5.12 as well as source downloads and even a Windows setup utility can be found via GitHub.
