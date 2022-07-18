XFS Improvement For Linux 5.20 Enhances Scalability For Large Core Count Systems

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 18 July 2022 at 05:45 AM EDT. 4 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
One of several improvements being prepared for the XFS file-system with the upcoming Linux 5.20 cycle is focused on improving the CIL scalability for systems with many CPU cores.

XFS' Darrick Wong has been working to improve the CIL scalability and has merged this work into xfs-5.20-merge ahead of the Linux 5.20 merge window opening up at the end of the month.

Here's the summary of this particular scalability improvement:
This series aims to improve the scalability of XFS transaction commits on large CPU count machines. My 32p machine hits contention limits in xlog_cil_commit() at about 700,000 transaction commits a section. It hits this at 16 thread workloads, and 32 thread workloads go no faster and just burn CPU on the CIL spinlocks.

This patchset gets rid of spinlocks and global serialisation points in the xlog_cil_commit() path. It does this by moving to a combination of per-cpu counters, unordered per-cpu lists and post-ordered per-cpu lists.

This results in transaction commit rates exceeding 1.4 million commits/s under unlink certain workloads, and while the log lock contention is largely gone there is still significant lock contention in the VFS (dentry cache, inode cache and security layers) at >600,000 transactions/s that still limit scalability.
...
Overall, this pushes the transaction commit bottleneck out to the lockless reservation grant head updates. These atomic updates don't start to be a limiting fact until > 1.5 million transactions/s are being run, at which point the accounting functions start to show up in profiles as the highest CPU users. Still, this series doubles transaction throughput without increasing CPU usage before we get to that cacheline contention breakdown point...


This scalability improvement is good news for those on large Threadripper / Core i9 / Xeon / EPYC platforms running the XFS file-system. The xfs-5.20-merge is also collecting a number of other feature additions and improvements for introduction in the upcoming merge window.
4 Comments
Related News
IO_uring User-Space Block Driver Coming For Linux 5.20
Stratis Storage 3.2 Comes With The Ability To Stop/Start Pools
F2FS File-System Driver Preparing A Low-Memory Mode
liburing 2.2 Released For Easier IO_uring Usage On Linux
Linux 5.20 To Support Async Buffered Writes For XFS + IO_uring For Big Performance Boost
OpenZFS 2.1.5 Released With Linux 5.18 Compatibility, Bug Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Optimized memchr() Implementation For The Linux Kernel Up To ~4x Faster
Benchmarking The Linux 5.19 Kernel Built With "-O3 -march=native"
GCC Rust Approved By Steering Committee, Likely To Land For GCC 13
"Retbleed" Published As Arbitrary Speculative Execution With Return Instructions
Linux To Drop "nordrand" Option - Users Should Instead Switch To "random.trust_cpu"
AMD Is Hiring To Improve Its Linux Graphics Driver Installation Experience
X.Org Server Hit By New Local Privilege Escalation, Remote Code Execution Vulnerabilities
Debian 11.4 Released With Dozens Of Bug & Security Fixes