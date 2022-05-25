Nearly Half A Million Lines Of New Graphics Driver Code Sent In For Linux 5.19

David Airlie this morning sent in the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) subsystem updates for the Linux 5.19 merge window. Most notable with the DRM display/graphics driver updates for this next kernel version is a lot of work on Intel Arc Graphics DG2/Alchemist in getting that support ready plus initial Raptor Lake enablement. as well as AMD preparing for next-generation CDNA Instinct products and RDNA3 Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards.
With all the enablement work being done by Intel and AMD for their newest graphics wares, this DRM pull is another biggie. The pull has 1302 files changed, 495,793 lines of new code, and 32,019 lines of deleted code. Most of the new lines are on the AMD graphics driver side due to auto-generated header files and other headers related to bringing up new IP blocks for RDNA3. It's this pull that now pushes the AMD graphics driver above 4 million lines of code in the Linux kernel.
The Intel graphics driver adds PCI IDs for various "motherboard down" DG2 laptop GPUs, initial Raptor Lake P support, initial Raptor Lake S support, the compute engine ABI is now exposed for DG2, various other DG2 features are working, Arctic Sound M platform information is added, DisplayPort HDR support for Haswell and newer, small PCI BAR enablement, and various other changes. DG2/Alchemist remains much of the code focus by the open-source Intel driver developers while recently more Ponte Vecchio code has also been coming out but nothing major on the PVC side in this kernel.
On the AMD Radeon graphics side there is various new IP blocks enabled such as SMU 13.x, SOC21, and more. There still is more work needed but preparations are underway both for next-gen CDNA and RDNA3 graphics cards expected later this year. This enablement is coming block by block as part of their new open-source driver enablement approach.
Some other work includes the Qualcomm MSM DRM driver adding eDP support, AArch64 support for the QXL driver, Allwinner D1 support in the Sun4i driver, DisplayPort support in the ASpeed AST driver, MediaTek MT8186 support, Rockchip VOP2 support, and changes to the smaller drivers.
The big DRM pull request for Linux 5.19 is now out on the LKML awaiting action by Linus Torvalds.
