XFS Online Repair Functionality To Undergo A Massive Design Review

The XFS file-system updates have been submitted and merged for the ongoing Linux 5.18 merge window.
The XFS file-system changes for the Linux 5.18 cycle are mostly about bug fixes. There are a variety of bug fixes throughout the kernel driver code and also a shift that brings the XFS file-system's inode attribute setting code closer to how the kernel VFS code handles it.
The pull request of XFS changes for Linux 5.18 isn't too particularly interesting, but a comment by XFS maintainer Darrick Wong within the email is actually the most interesting:
Dave Chinner will be taking over as XFS maintainer for one release cycle, starting from the day 5.18-rc1 drops until 5.19-rc1 is tagged so that I can focus on starting a massive design review for the (feature complete after five years) online repair feature.
XFS online repair has been talked about for years along with online scrubbing and it looks like it's about all buttoned up. Darrick Wong will be spending the next roughly two months focusing on the "massive" design review for XFS online repair code.
XFS online repair has been worked on over the past several years while in the process of a number of rounds of patch review, other portions of the XFS code have been found in need of improvement too and thus has dragged on as a rather lengthy process.
