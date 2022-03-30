EXT4's Fast Commit Feature Faster & More Scalable With Linux 5.18
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 30 March 2022 at 01:39 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Last week the EXT4 file-system feature updates were submitted and merged for the ongoing Linux 5.18 merge window.

This time around most of the EXT4 changes for Linux 5.18 amount to bug fixes, but there are some notable ones at that. EXT4 has fixes pertaining to its recent switch to the new mount API and also a number of fixes/improvements to the "fast_commit" functionality.

The EXT4 "fast_commit" mount option allows for reducing some commit latency in the ordered data mode. This journaling optimization was introduced back in Linux 5.10. With Linux 5.18, the EXT4 fast commits mode should now be even faster and offer greater scalability.


The prior patch series overview on the work now merged into Linux 5.18 for improving EXT4's fast commit mode.


For more details and the full list of EXT4 patches for the Linux 5.18 merge window via the PR.
Add A Comment
Related News
EROFS Read-Only Linux File-System Working Toward New Features
Ceph File-System Updates For Linux 5.18 Address A "Pretty Nasty Problem", Other Bugs
XFS Online Repair Functionality To Undergo A Massive Design Review
Linux 5.18 Moves Ahead With Deprecating ReiserFS
Linux 5.18's NFSD Adds Support For NFSv4 Birth Time File Attribute
Latest Linux Code Smashes 14M IOPS Per-Core With Intel Core i9 12900K + Optane
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Has A Problem With Linux Server Reboots Too Slow Due To Too Many NVMe Drives
GNOME 42 Released With Many Improvements From Wayland To GTK4 Porting
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Will Default To Wayland With NVIDIA For v510+ Driver
An Exciting Btrfs Update With Encoded I/O, Fsync Performance Improvements
MGLRU Could Land In Linux 5.19 For Improving Performance - Especially Low RAM Situations
How To Use The New AMD P-State Driver With Linux 5.17
AMD Making It Easier To Switch To Their New P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Driver
The Switch Has Been Made From C89 To C11/GNU11 With Linux 5.18