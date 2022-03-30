EXT4's Fast Commit Feature Faster & More Scalable With Linux 5.18

This time around most of the EXT4 changes for Linux 5.18 amount to bug fixes, but there are some notable ones at that. EXT4 has fixes pertaining to its recent switch to the new mount API and also a number of fixes/improvements to the "fast_commit" functionality.
The EXT4 "fast_commit" mount option allows for reducing some commit latency in the ordered data mode. This journaling optimization was introduced back in Linux 5.10. With Linux 5.18, the EXT4 fast commits mode should now be even faster and offer greater scalability.
The prior patch series overview on the work now merged into Linux 5.18 for improving EXT4's fast commit mode.
