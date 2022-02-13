Linux 5.17-rc4 Released As The "Superb Owl"
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 13 February 2022 at 03:40 PM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds is out with his latest Sunday weekly test release of the maturing Linux 5.17 kernel.

With Linux 5.17-rc4 the kernel codename has finally moved from the codename the kernel carried back to US Thanksgiving as the "Gobble Gobble". Linus now has named Linux 5.14-rc4 as the "Superb Owl" kernel. "Superb Owl" seemingly a play on the reference to the US Football Super Bowl game taking place today. Just Linus having his usual kernel naming fun a few times throughout the year depending upon the season, weather conditions, or other special events.


With the Linux 5.17-rc4 "Superb Owl" kernel release things are looking "pretty normal" according to Torvalds' standards for this middle of the stage in the kernel cycle.

Linus wrote in the 5.17-rc4 announcement:
Things continue to look pretty normal for 5.17. Both the diffstat and the number of commits looks pretty much average for an rc4 release.

About half the changes being to drivers (all over, but as usual gpu and networking is a noticeable part of driver changes), with arch updates showing up next (devicetree updates dominate, but there's "real code" changes too).

Other than that, we've got filesystem fixes, core networking, tooling, and misc core kernel fixlets.

Linux 5.17 stable should be out by the end of March depending upon how the cycle plays out in the coming weeks. See our look at the Linux 5.17 features for more on what's cooking for this update. More Linux 5.17 kernel benchmarks forthcoming on Phoronix.
2 Comments
Related News
Rust For The Linux Kernel Sent Out For Review A Fourth Time
AVX-Accelerated SM3 Secure Hashing Queued For Linux 5.18
Linux Gets Patches For Threaded Console Printing
Linux 5.17-rc3 Restores FBDEV Hardware-Accelerated Scrolling, Mixed Bag of Random Stuff
Parallel x86_64 CPU Bringup Linux Patches Revised For Quicker Boot Times
Linux 5.17-rc2 Released - "A Bit On The Bigger Side"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Less Than 10% Of Firefox Users On Linux Are Running Wayland
Steam Deck Platform Driver Posted For The Linux Kernel
The Less Than Ideal State Of AMD Open-Source Firmware Support In 2022
Microsoft Posts Updated "DXGKRNL" Linux Kernel Driver For WSL/WSA
Arch Linux Could Use Some Help With Toolchain Maintenance
KDE Plasma 5.24 Released With Wayland Support In Increasingly Great Shape
AMD Is Hiring Again For Their Linux - Client - Effort
Arch Linux Update On The Status Of Its Toolchain