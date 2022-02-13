Linux 5.17-rc4 Released As The "Superb Owl"

Linus Torvalds is out with his latest Sunday weekly test release of the maturing Linux 5.17 kernel.
With Linux 5.17-rc4 the kernel codename has finally moved from the codename the kernel carried back to US Thanksgiving as the "Gobble Gobble". Linus now has named Linux 5.14-rc4 as the "Superb Owl" kernel. "Superb Owl" seemingly a play on the reference to the US Football Super Bowl game taking place today. Just Linus having his usual kernel naming fun a few times throughout the year depending upon the season, weather conditions, or other special events.
With the Linux 5.17-rc4 "Superb Owl" kernel release things are looking "pretty normal" according to Torvalds' standards for this middle of the stage in the kernel cycle.
Linus wrote in the 5.17-rc4 announcement:
Things continue to look pretty normal for 5.17. Both the diffstat and the number of commits looks pretty much average for an rc4 release.
About half the changes being to drivers (all over, but as usual gpu and networking is a noticeable part of driver changes), with arch updates showing up next (devicetree updates dominate, but there's "real code" changes too).
Other than that, we've got filesystem fixes, core networking, tooling, and misc core kernel fixlets.
Linux 5.17 stable should be out by the end of March depending upon how the cycle plays out in the coming weeks. See our look at the Linux 5.17 features for more on what's cooking for this update. More Linux 5.17 kernel benchmarks forthcoming on Phoronix.
