Linux 5.17 To Support Temperature Monitoring For New AMD Zen Generation

The Linux 5.17 kernel next year will support temperature monitoring for a "new generation" of AMD Zen processors.
While AMD has often been late to the game in supporting CPU temperature reporting under Linux for Zen processors, it's nice to see them out in front ahead of their next launch. Even in cases where new IDs simply need to be added to the k10temp driver, unfortunately they have often not added them until post-launch or in some cases where those in the community (including cases like I when getting hands on review samples) have the hardware and find the support not working until making some trivial driver alterations.
Recently though AMD jumped ahead of the game and added Yellow Carp (Rembrandt) temperature monitoring with Linux 5.15 ahead of launch. Now patches queued in hwmon-next for Linux 5.17 are continuing in that direction by adding support for a new generation of Family 19h processors.
This patch adds the PCI IDs for Family 19h Models 10h-1Fh and A0h-AFh, noting it's for the "new generation".
This patch gets the k10temp-based CPU temperature monitoring working for those new AMD Family 19h CPU models. The new generation is using the 0x300 CCD offset that first appeared for Yellow Carp for reading the thermal information.
It's quite possible these new Family 19h models are for Zen 4 or we'll find out in due course, but for now that's all there is to report on the matter and in any case it's good to see these basic additions being made ahead of launch. The patches are in the hardware monitoring subsystem's "-next" area until the Linux 5.17 cycle kicks off around the start of the new year and that kernel will then reach stable by the end of March.
7 Comments