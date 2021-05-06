The input subsystem updates were sent in today for the Linux 5.13 kernel and include support for the Amazon (Luna) Game Controller.
Amazon's Game Controller (also known as the Luna Controller) is for the company's cloud gaming service. While geared for use with their cloud gaming service, the Luna Controller can work with Windows / PC / Mac / Android outside of Luna via Bluetooth or USB interfaces. The controller retails for $70 USD and can also work with Fire TV devices.
With Linux 5.13, the support is coming by just adding the Amazon Game Controller USB device ID to the XPad driver. When this Luna Controller is connected via USB, it behaves similarly to the Microsoft Xbox 360 controller. Thus for this Linux 5.13 support is just adding the 0x041a device ID and the 0x1949 Amazon vendor ID to the XPad driver. Linux's XPad driver is what is used for supporting the Xbox game console controllers -- both the official ones and various third-party controllers. The minor addition for the XPad driver was contributed by a Google Chrome OS engineer.
Besides enabling the Amazon Game Controller in the XPad driver, there are three new touchscreen drivers with the input subsystem for Linux 5.13. Those new touchscreen drivers are the Hycon HY46XX, ILITEK Lego Series, and MStar MSG2638. There is also a new Azoteq IQS626A proximity and touch controller driver.
Details on the input subsystem updates for Linux 5.13 via this PR.
Add A Comment