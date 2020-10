It looks like the upcoming Linux 5.10 kernel cycle will be the first to bring initial support for UEFI booting on RISC-V hardware.Going back to the beginning of the year there has been RISC-V patches for UEFI support thanks to engineers at Western Digital. Prior kernel releases also saw UEFI clean-ups and other prep work in getting ready for RISC-V CPU architecture support to be added. Now with Linux 5.10 it looks like the first-cut support is ready to go.Hitting the Linux RISC-V for-next branch last Friday was the initial EFI code. This includes support for early ioremap the RISC-V EFI stub , and then the EFI runtime services support for this royalty-free CPU ISA.That initial UEFI code is queued up ahead of the Linux 5.10 merge window opening up next week. That code appears to be the highlight of the RISC-V changes coming to this end of year 2020 kernel release.