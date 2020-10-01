It looks like the upcoming Linux 5.10 kernel cycle will be the first to bring initial support for UEFI booting on RISC-V hardware.
Going back to the beginning of the year there has been RISC-V patches for UEFI support thanks to engineers at Western Digital. Prior kernel releases also saw UEFI clean-ups and other prep work in getting ready for RISC-V CPU architecture support to be added. Now with Linux 5.10 it looks like the first-cut support is ready to go.
Hitting the Linux RISC-V for-next branch last Friday was the initial EFI code. This includes support for early ioremap, PE/COFF header for the EFI stub, the RISC-V EFI stub, and then the EFI runtime services support for this royalty-free CPU ISA.
That initial UEFI code is queued up ahead of the Linux 5.10 merge window opening up next week. That code appears to be the highlight of the RISC-V changes coming to this end of year 2020 kernel release.
