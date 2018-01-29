Block Updates Land In The Linux 4.16 Kernel
29 January 2018
The block subsystem updates have now landed in Linus Torvalds' Git tree during the first full day of the Linux 4.16 kernel merge window.

There isn't any "breakthrough" new block features for Linux 4.16 but the block optimizations are notable and I look forward to benchmarking that shortly.

The block code in Linux 4.16 also has support for SMR (Shingled Magnetic Recording) zones for deadline/mq-deadline schedulers, BCache caching fixes, some minor NVMe updates, support in blk-throttle for tracking reads and writes separately, and various other code improvements.


The prominent block feature changes for Linux 4.16 are outlined via this Git merge.

I'll be running plenty of Linux 4.16 kernel benchmarks once the merge window is over in two weeks but there also continues to be fresh Linux Git benchmarks every other day at LinuxBenchmarking.com.
