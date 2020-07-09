LibreOffice Might Delay Its "Personal Edition" Branding Or Change To "Community Edition"

In response to the largely critical feedback of LibreOffice 7.0-RC1's branding as "Personal Edition" for the standard version of this open-source office suite, the branding is being reconsidered to either delay it until LibreOffice 7.1 or potentially relabel it as the "Community Edition" version.
Lothar Becker, the chairman of The Document Foundation's Board of Directors, wrote today in an open letter to the community that they are still seeking more feedback and evaluating their options with regards to the new branding that led to LibreOffice being labeled "Personal Edition" so ecosystem partners of LibreOffice can offer "Enterprise Edition" solutions built around this open-source office suite.
They have until 20 July at the latest to decide given the string freeze for LibreOffice 7.0 but they intend to make their final decision during their next board call on 17 July. Thus until next Friday the public is still able to voiuce their opinion.
They may punt off all the branding changes to LibreOffice 7.1 or they may go ahead but potentially shift the Personal Edition branding for Community Edition instead. The latest on this matter can be found via The Document Foundation blog.
LibreOffice 7.0 is due for release in early August.
8 Comments