LibreOffice Qt5 Integration Sees Further Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 4 October 2018 at 06:32 AM EDT. 1 Comment
The past year LibreOffice has sported a Qt5 interface plug-in for better integration with Qt-based environments like a better "KDE 5" experience. In recent days has been more improvements to this Qt5 integration.

Hitting the LibreOffice Git tree over the past week has been initial a11y support (accessibility) while landing today was the initial Qt5 clipboard support.

The Qt5 LibreOffice integration work can be tracked via this Git search.

This latest work will be part of the LibreOffice 6.2 open-source office suite update due out next year around the end of January or early February. The feature freeze for LibreOffice 6.2 is mid-November so there still is time for additional work to land.
