Libplacebo: Punting MPV's GPU Video/Image Rendering Into A Library

Libplacebo is an effort to shift the MPlayer2-forked MPV media player's core rendering code into a reusable library. The libplacebo library can allow for cleaning up MPV's APIs in the process as well as providing a standard library for GPU-accelerated video and image processing.
The focus of libplacebo is to focus on the image/video rendering with OpenGL and Vulkan while being a subset of what's currently offered by MPV's libmpv library. This GPU-accelerated rendering library is also working on a standalone Vulkan image/video renderer.
It will certainly be interesting to see how libplacebo development goes and how well it ends up getting adopted by other projects, but for now is under heavy development at an alpha stage and is subject to API breakage.
Those wanting to explore libplacebo can do so via this GitHub repository.
