Lenovo Announces 27 Systems To Ship With Ubuntu Pre-Installed

Following Lenovo rolling out Fedora Linux options for their laptops and their other Linux-related announcements this year, Lenovo and Canonical are announcing today nearly thirty different laptops and desktops will begin shipping with the option for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS pre-installed.
Available from the Lenovo web store are 13 planned ThinkStation and ThinkPad P workstations and another 14 different ThinkPad T/X/X1/L laptops with Ubuntu LTS pre-installed. These systems with Ubuntu all won't be available today but the planned rollout is to be done in phases between now and through 2021.
The planned models with Ubuntu offered as an option include the:
- ThinkPad T14 (Intel and AMD)
- ThinkPad T14s (Intel and AMD)
- ThinkPad T15p
- ThinkPad T15
- ThinkPad X13 (Intel and AMD)
- ThinkPad X13 Yoga
- ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8
- ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5
- ThinkPad L14
- ThinkPad L15
- ThinkPad P15s
- ThinkPad P15v
- ThinkPad P15
- ThinkPad P17
- ThinkPad P14s
- ThinkPad P1 Gen 3
- ThinkStation P340
- ThinkStation P340 Tiny
- ThinkStation P520c
- ThinkStation P520
- ThinkStation P720
- ThinkStation P920
- ThinkStation P620
Exciting times ahead and great to see Lenovo's expanding Linux offerings.
6 Comments