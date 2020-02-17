LavaLauncher 1.6 Released As A Simple Dock/Launcher For Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 17 February 2020 at 01:39 PM EST. Add A Comment
If you have been looking for a simple dock/launcher that natively supports Wayland, LavaLauncher 1.6 is available as one such solution.

LavaLauncher is a simple Wayland-only launcher that allows placing the dynamically sized bar against any screen edge. Unlike most launchers, LavaLauncher doesn't rely upon .desktop files but allows specifying a path to an arbitrary image and the associated shell command to run, allowing for it to be quite extensible than just showing .desktop files for launch applications.

LavaLauncher isn't tied to a particular Wayland compositor but so far is tested with the likes of the i3-inspired Sway and Wayfire.

Those wishing to learn more about LavaLauncher can do so via Sourcehut.
