If you have been looking for a simple dock/launcher that natively supports Wayland, LavaLauncher 1.6 is available as one such solution.LavaLauncher is a simple Wayland-only launcher that allows placing the dynamically sized bar against any screen edge. Unlike most launchers, LavaLauncher doesn't rely upon .desktop files but allows specifying a path to an arbitrary image and the associated shell command to run, allowing for it to be quite extensible than just showing .desktop files for launch applications.LavaLauncher isn't tied to a particular Wayland compositor but so far is tested with the likes of the i3-inspired Sway and Wayfire.Those wishing to learn more about LavaLauncher can do so via Sourcehut