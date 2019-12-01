Latte Dock, the dock designed for KDE Plasma desktops, is working on a v0.10 feature update due out next summer while out this weekend is the first development release.Latte Dock 0.10 comes with the ability to support floating docks and panels, which are docks/panels having a margin from the screen edge, rather than being immediately up against the screen edge without any gap.

Latte Dock 0.10 is also adding two new visibility modes of "windows can cover" and "windows always cover" modes for dealing with Plasma panels.More details on the Latte Dock "v0.10~" development release via the Friday announcement