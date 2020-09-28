LVFS/Fwupd Serve More Than 20 Million Firmware Downloads For Upgrades On Linux

It was just earlier this summer that the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) crossed 17 million firmware downloads while today the Linux hardware community is celebrating that already surpassing 20 million downloads!
Red Hat's Richard Hughes who started the LVFS service and Fwupd as the utility for flashing firmware under Linux from system/motherboard BIOS images to all sorts of peripherals shared the large accomplishment. As of this morning, more than 20 million firmware updates have been served.
LVFS has seen immense vendor interest in recent years with most OEM/ODMs now supporting Fwupd/LVFS in some manner, Google requiring LVFS support for firmware updates with ChromeOS, and many other accomplishments as often shared in Phoronix articles.
Given this milestone being achieved, Richard Hughes has written a blog post looking back at Fwupd/LVFS from its start to today.
