Krita 4.2 is slated to be released later in May while today an alpha release is available for helping to test this release, which should be in largely good shape considering there were more than 200 bugs closed in the past month.
Krita 4.2 brings improved drawing tablet support across the major platforms, HDR painting support is now possible but only under Windows for now (the work was sponsored by Intel; HDR support under Linux itself is still lacking), there are Docker improvements, a better artistic color selector, color gamut masking, multi-brush improvements, and various other drawing workflow improvements.
On the performance front, Krita 4.2 has seen work on better brush speed with vectorization and lock-free handling, better painting mask performance, better detection of newer Intel OpenGL drivers, and other work.
Download links for this test release and many other details about Krita 4.2 Alpha can be found from today's announcement. There is also the tentative 4.2 release notes outlining the many new and improved features.
Add A Comment