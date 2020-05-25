Two More Projects Join KWinFT Fork Of KDE KWin, Beta Milestone Reached

Announced over one month ago was KWinFT as a fork of KDE's KWin with an emphasis on improving the Wayland support and better embracing modern technologies. A beta of KWinFT is now available.
KDE developer Roman Gilg who has been leading this fork announced a beta version of KWinFT ahead of the KDE Plasma 5.19 stable release coming in two weeks. With this beta milestone the Wrapland server library has been re-engineered and two projects have joined the KWinFT initiative.
The Wrapland library is now making better use of C++ in its low-level code rather than Qt in those low-level areas, improved encapsulation of external libwayland types, and other engineering improvements.
Joining the KWinFT initiative is Disman as a fork of libkscreen and KDisplay as a fork of KSCreen.
Moving forward, KWinFT will be working on building a modern C++ framework for Wayland compositor creation.
More details on these KWinFT advancements via Roman's blog.
6 Comments