Two More Projects Join KWinFT Fork Of KDE KWin, Beta Milestone Reached
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 25 May 2020 at 07:35 AM EDT. 6 Comments
Announced over one month ago was KWinFT as a fork of KDE's KWin with an emphasis on improving the Wayland support and better embracing modern technologies. A beta of KWinFT is now available.

KDE developer Roman Gilg who has been leading this fork announced a beta version of KWinFT ahead of the KDE Plasma 5.19 stable release coming in two weeks. With this beta milestone the Wrapland server library has been re-engineered and two projects have joined the KWinFT initiative.

The Wrapland library is now making better use of C++ in its low-level code rather than Qt in those low-level areas, improved encapsulation of external libwayland types, and other engineering improvements.

Joining the KWinFT initiative is Disman as a fork of libkscreen and KDisplay as a fork of KSCreen.

Moving forward, KWinFT will be working on building a modern C++ framework for Wayland compositor creation.

More details on these KWinFT advancements via Roman's blog.
