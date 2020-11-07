KDE Kicks Off November With More Fixes, Including More Plasma Wayland Work

The first week of November brought numerous improvements to the KDE stack.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development highlights and among them for the past week are:
- The Kate text editor now supports the Zig language serer.
- Plasma's NetworkManager OpenVPN module now allows multiple types of compression for Plasma 5.21.
- Various Dolphin file manager and Konsole terminal emulator fixes.
- When running under the Plasma Wayland session, opening a laptop lid will now immediately wake up the system rather than requiring a key press. To be fixed in Plasma 5.20.3.
- KDE Frameworks 5.76 can now support thumbnails and previews to be rendered using 16-bit PSD files.
- Numerous other fixes.
More details on these early November 2020 improvements for the KDE software stack via Nate's blog.
1 Comment