KDE Sees Improvements For Samba Shares, Fixing Mouse Input For GTK Apps On XWayland
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 16 February 2020 at 06:44 AM EST. 1 Comment
KDE --
While this week marked the release of KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS, KDE developers haven't let up on their bug fixing activities and other improvements to this open-source desktop environment.

Some of the highlights for other work this week besides pushing Plasma 5.18.0 out the door includes:

- Support for creating and pasting files on Samba shares within Dolphin. There is also support for URLs beginning with cifs:// for paths to Samba shares and other KDE Dolphin improvements around Samba mounts, including support for showing the amount of free space on such shares.

- Mouse input in GTK applications relying upon XWayland now works properly with Plasma 5.18.1.

- Plasma no longer crashes when switching virtual desktops after changing the layout on Wayland.

- Menubar text in Electron-based applications is now readable.

- The Baloo file indexer now correctly enables and disables and pauses and resumes again. Baloo also now resumes indexing correctly after the machine has woken from sleep.

- Enhancements to the Elisa UI.

- Various other Dolphin improvements.

More details on this week's KDE development activity via developer Nate Graham's blog.
1 Comment
Related News
KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS Released After A Lot Of Polishing, New Features
KDE Plasma 5.18 About To Release While Plasma 5.19 Well Under Way
KDevelop 5.5 Released With Better C++, PHP, Python Language Support
KDE Begins February With More Improvements In Tow
Kubuntu Focus KDE Laptop Launches New $1,795 USD Base Model
KDE Developers Continue Polishing Ahead Of Plasma 5.18 LTS
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Whoops, Linux 5.5 Missed Some "Critical" Intel Graphics Driver Patches
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical
An Open-Source Bootloader For Windows Lets You Run Off Btrfs, Other Possibilities
GNOME 3.36 Is Looking To Be Another Nice Evolutionary Upgrade To The GNOME Desktop