KDE Sees Improvements For Samba Shares, Fixing Mouse Input For GTK Apps On XWayland

While this week marked the release of KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS , KDE developers haven't let up on their bug fixing activities and other improvements to this open-source desktop environment.Some of the highlights for other work this week besides pushing Plasma 5.18.0 out the door includes:- Support for creating and pasting files on Samba shares within Dolphin. There is also support for URLs beginning with cifs:// for paths to Samba shares and other KDE Dolphin improvements around Samba mounts, including support for showing the amount of free space on such shares.- Mouse input in GTK applications relying upon XWayland now works properly with Plasma 5.18.1.- Plasma no longer crashes when switching virtual desktops after changing the layout on Wayland.- Menubar text in Electron-based applications is now readable.- The Baloo file indexer now correctly enables and disables and pauses and resumes again. Baloo also now resumes indexing correctly after the machine has woken from sleep.- Enhancements to the Elisa UI.- Various other Dolphin improvements.More details on this week's KDE development activity via developer Nate Graham's blog