KDE Sees Improvements For Samba Shares, Fixing Mouse Input For GTK Apps On XWayland

While this week marked the release of KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS, KDE developers haven't let up on their bug fixing activities and other improvements to this open-source desktop environment.
Some of the highlights for other work this week besides pushing Plasma 5.18.0 out the door includes:
- Support for creating and pasting files on Samba shares within Dolphin. There is also support for URLs beginning with cifs:// for paths to Samba shares and other KDE Dolphin improvements around Samba mounts, including support for showing the amount of free space on such shares.
- Mouse input in GTK applications relying upon XWayland now works properly with Plasma 5.18.1.
- Plasma no longer crashes when switching virtual desktops after changing the layout on Wayland.
- Menubar text in Electron-based applications is now readable.
- The Baloo file indexer now correctly enables and disables and pauses and resumes again. Baloo also now resumes indexing correctly after the machine has woken from sleep.
- Enhancements to the Elisa UI.
- Various other Dolphin improvements.
More details on this week's KDE development activity via developer Nate Graham's blog.
