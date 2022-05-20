KDE Plasma 5.25 Preparing More Bug Fixes, Continued Wayland Fixes

Following this week's KDE Plasma 5.25 beta release, KDE developers turned their attention to bug fixing and they accomplished a lot.
With the KDE Plasma 5.25 beta shipped, developers are turning from features to fixes ahead of next month's 5.25 stable debut. Among the many last minute changes and fixes to land this week included:
- Plasma 5.25 is fixing a case where the screen locker would fail to show any interactive UI elements. The screen locker can also now unlock user accounts that don't have a password set.
- The Dolphin file manager now more reliably downloads and installs new context menu services.
- The kded background process will now properly quit when shutting down the system rather than abruptly terminating.
- Under Plasma Wayland the cursor will no longer flicker when dragging something and using the default Breeze cursor theme.
- Also with Plasma Wayland, when having a rotated monitor orientation and connecting a new monitor it will no longer cause the prior monitor's rotation to be un-rotated.
- CSD-using GTK apps using the Breeze GTK theme will now better match the styling of other apps. There are also other GTK theme integration fixes.
- Drag and drop onto XWayland-using apps now works better under the Plasma 5.25 Wayland session.
- Various other Plasma Wayland session fixes.
More details on all of the changes to have landed this week in the KDE space via developer Nate Graham's blog with his excellent weekly development summaries.
10 Comments