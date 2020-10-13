KDE's Plasma 5.20 is now available as a seriously great update to this open-source desktop environment.
KDE Plasma 5.20 has a crazy amount of polishing and refinements as well as some larger features. Some of the KDE Plasma 5.20 highlights include:
- Numerous fixes to the KWin window manager / compositor including a number of Wayland fixes. Among the Wayland work in Plasma 5.20 includes Klipper support and middle-click paste, mouse and touchpad support nearly on par to X11, window thumbnails in the task manager, crash fixes, and more.
- Improved notifications.
- Different redesigns and additions to the KDE System Settings from SMART monitoring to better looking interfaces.
- Redesigned on-screen displays.
- Various tack manager and system tray improvements.
This video does a great job highlighting Plasma 5.20:
Learn more about the big Plasma 5.20 release at KDE.org.
