KDE Partition Manager 3.3 Arrives With Initial LUKS2 Support
17 December 2017
KDE Partition Manager 3.3 was released this week as the newest version of this program for managing disk devices/partitions from the KDE desktop.

Btrfs, F2FS, and NTFS are among the file-systems improved in this release. There is also the initial support for LUKS2 on-disk format support but that's expected to be further improved in upcoming releases.

There's been a lot of LUKS2 upbringing recently from systemd to Cryptsetup. Over LUKS/LUKS1, the LUKS2 format offers greater security potential, is more extensible, and does support in-place upgrades from LUKS1.

More details on all the changes to find with KDE Partition Manager 3.3 can be found via this blog post.
