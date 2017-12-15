KDE Partition Manager 3.3 was released this week as the newest version of this program for managing disk devices/partitions from the KDE desktop.
Btrfs, F2FS, and NTFS are among the file-systems improved in this release. There is also the initial support for LUKS2 on-disk format support but that's expected to be further improved in upcoming releases.
There's been a lot of LUKS2 upbringing recently from systemd to Cryptsetup. Over LUKS/LUKS1, the LUKS2 format offers greater security potential, is more extensible, and does support in-place upgrades from LUKS1.
More details on all the changes to find with KDE Partition Manager 3.3 can be found via this blog post.
