Kaidan Joins KDE As A Jabber/XMPP Chat Client
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 10 May 2019 at 05:18 PM EDT. 8 Comments
KDE --
Kaidan is the newest program in the KDE family, which is a Jabber/XMPP client that ultimately hopes to compete with the likes of Telegram.

Kaidan developers had already been engaging with the KDE community and now is officially part of the KDE project/ Kaidan is written against KDE's Kirigami framework and utilizes Qt Quick. Given the Kirigami / Qt Quick usage, Kaidan is naturally designed to support different form factors including KDE Plasma Mobile.

Those wanting to learn more about the Kaidan chat program can visit Kaidan.im.
8 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Plasma 5.16 Rolling Out Rewritten Notification System
Krita 4.2 Alpha Brings Performance Improvements, Other Digital Painting Enhancements
KWin-LowLatency: An Effort To Yield Less Stutter & Lower Latency With The KDE Desktop
KDE's KWin Now Correctly Shows Emojis In Titlebars, Wayland Fixes
KDE Partition Manager 4.0 Released After Modernization Improvements
KDE Plasma 5.16 Will Stop Resetting Your HiDPI Scaling When Changing Displays
Popular News This Week
Canonical Releases "WLCS" Wayland Conformance Suite 1.0
Dell's New WD19 Thunderbolt/USB-C Docks Should Be Playing Nicely On Linux
GCC 9.1 Released As Huge Compiler Update With D Language, Zen 2, OpenMP 5, C++2A, C2X
Mozilla Had A Rough Night With Add-Ons Getting Disabled Due To An Expired Certificate
Microsoft Announces "Windows Terminal" As Linux-esque Inspired Terminal For Windows 10
Linux 5.1 Has Been Released With Plenty Of New Features