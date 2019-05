Kaidan Joins KDE As A Jabber/XMPP Chat Client

Kaidan is the newest program in the KDE family, which is a Jabber/XMPP client that ultimately hopes to compete with the likes of Telegram.Kaidan developers had already been engaging with the KDE community and now is officially part of the KDE project/ Kaidan is written against KDE's Kirigami framework and utilizes Qt Quick. Given the Kirigami / Qt Quick usage, Kaidan is naturally designed to support different form factors including KDE Plasma Mobile.Those wanting to learn more about the Kaidan chat program can visit Kaidan.im