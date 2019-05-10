Kaidan Joins KDE As A Jabber/XMPP Chat Client

Kaidan is the newest program in the KDE family, which is a Jabber/XMPP client that ultimately hopes to compete with the likes of Telegram.
Kaidan developers had already been engaging with the KDE community and now is officially part of the KDE project/ Kaidan is written against KDE's Kirigami framework and utilizes Qt Quick. Given the Kirigami / Qt Quick usage, Kaidan is naturally designed to support different form factors including KDE Plasma Mobile.
Those wanting to learn more about the Kaidan chat program can visit Kaidan.im.
