KDE Frameworks 5.41 Released Ahead Of KDE Applications 17.12
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 10 December 2017 at 06:51 AM EST. Add A Comment
KDE Frameworks 5.41 is now available as the latest monthly update to this collection of add-on libraries complementing Qt5.

KDE Frameworks 5.41 has a number of fixes including some crash fixes, updated translations, improvements to Kirigami, support for the idle inhibit manager protocol in KWayland, many Plasma Framework changes, and other updates.

The idle inhibition protocol support is largely the most interesting change with KDE Frameworks 5.41. This is for allowing e.g. media players to block the KDE desktop from suspending / DPMS monitor off when playing back movies. The KWayland changes for this zwp_idle_inhibit_manager_v1 support are in place while the KWin changes are currently still in their Git code until the next release.

The list of over one hundred changes found as part of KDE Frameworks 5.41 can be found at KDE.org.
