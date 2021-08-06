KDE Kicks Off August With Many Bug Fixes To Benefit Steam Deck & More
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 7 August 2021 at 05:53 AM EDT. 2 Comments
The first week of August saw many fixes land in the KDE camp as they prepare for their software to be used on more third-party products, with Steam Deck being just the latest notable product leveraging KDE.

There was a wide assortment of KDE fixes to land this week, among them were:

- The Kate text editor now allows for open multiple tabs within its embedded terminal views.

- Various Dolphin improvements.

- Konsole no longer sometimes crashes when closing a tab.

- Window maximization and full screen effects with Plasma now allow cross-fades again.

- A possible crash fix for KWin when pressing Alt+Tab to activate the task switcher.

- The Plasma X11 session touchscreen input now works properly when the Wacom System Settings module is installed.

- Discover is now launching faster especially with low-resource hardware.

- Many other bug fixes throughout.

More details via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham with his usual weekly recap.
