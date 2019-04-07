KDE Plasma 5.16 & KDE Frameworks 5.57 Development Remains Quite Busy
April is off to a busy start for KDE developers as besides preparing for KDE Applications 19.04, some early work on KDE Applications 19.08 is already underway as is development work for KDE Plasma 5.16 as the next desktop update and the next monthly KDE Frameworks 5.57 collection.

Some of the improvements to KDE over the past week include HiDPI support for Gwenview squeezing into KDE Applications 19.04, desktop icon fixes for KDE Plasma 5.16, various Okular improvements, the Meta+L shortcut with KDE Plasma 5.16 can be used by default for screen locking, wallpaper handling improvements, more compact side margins for list items in the Kickoff Application Launcher, and a variety of other fixes and enhancements.

More details on these latest improvements in the KDE space can be found via KDE developer Nate Graham's blog who continues doing a great job summarizing the enhancements every Sunday.
