KDE's Dolphin File Manager Can Now Show LibreOffice Document Previews
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 23 September 2018 at 07:10 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
Coming to KDE Applications 18.12, the Dolphin file manager will finally be able to show LibreOffice document previews as the icons.

KDE contributor Nate Graham is out with his thirty-seventh weekly summary of the ongoing usability and productivity improvements in the KDE ecosystem. Over the past week this LibreOffice document preview support was one of the big additions.

In recent days there has also been a number of Konsole improvements coming up for KDE Applications 18.12, settings handling improvements, and a number of bug fixes to many different KDE components. More details in this 37th summary.
