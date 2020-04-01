KDE Releases Its April 2020 Applications Bundle

KDE today released its April 2020 Apps Update, what formerly would have been known as KDE Applications 20.04.
Some of the prominent KDE application changes for this set of releases include:
- Smooth scrolling for the Okular document reader as well as inertial scrolling for touchscreen users.
- Many improvements to the Dolphin file manager including better Samba handling, keyboard navigation improvements, built-in support for 7-Zip files, and many other improvements.
- KMail now allows better exporting to PDF, security improvements, and other enhancements.
- Important fixes to the Gwenview image viewer.
- Many UI improvements to the Elisa music player.
- Quite a lot of improvements to the Kdenlive video editor.
- KDE Connect now allows starting new conversations with the SMS app.
More details on these KDE app improvements via KDE.org.
