KDE Saw More System Settings Work While EGLStreams KWin Support Stole The Show
21 April 2019
Most exciting this week in KDE space was seeing KWin pick up support for the NVIDIA EGLStreams implementation for Wayland with this proprietary graphics driver. Beyond the EGLStreams KWin support were also many fixes and other improvements to the desktop landing this Easter week.

Other KDE work this past week includes various system settings improvements, addressing a common Plasma crash case, an overhaul to the SDDM settings page, and other fixes.

Those curious about the KDE changes for the past week can see this summary published today by KDE developer Nate Graham.
