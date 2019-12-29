KDE Picked Up A Few Improvements During Christmas Week

While open-source software development activity was light this week due to the Christmas holiday, some new features still landed this week for KDE.
KDE developer Nate Graham still had enough new material to provide his weekly summary of KDE happenings. Some of the work to materialize this week included:
- The widget explorer is now usable on Wayland with KDE Frameworks 5.66.
- A search field and filter combobox has been added to the System Settings Plasma Style page.
- Via the properties dialog for folders is now an option for exploring folders within Filelight, the graphical disk usage analyzer part of KDE.
- Dolphin's SVN plug-in now monitors and lets the user commit newly-added files.
- Gwenview added a toolbar button in the full-screen mode.
- Various Elisa music player improvements.
More details over on Nate's blog.
