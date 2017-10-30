Intrinsic Continues Advancing As An Open-Source, Graphically-Rich Vulkan Game Engine
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 30 October 2017 at 07:00 AM EDT. 9 Comments
Intrinsic is one of the best looking open-source Vulkan game engines we have seen to date.

Intrinsic has supported Vulkan since last year when it was open-sourced. We covered it one year ago nearly to the day: Intrinsic Is A Promising, Open-Source, Cross-Platform Vulkan Game Engine.

After writing this weekend about there now being around 1,500 Vulkan projects on GitHub, I was delighted to see Intrinsic is still going strong even though there hasn't been much of a spotlight on it recently.

Its goal is still to be a Vulkan-based cross-platform game and rendering engine. The engine is working right now on both Windows and Linux. The engine is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.

The visuals are looking even better than this time last year:




Learn more at begla/Intrinsic. It would be lovely if Intrinsic eventually has a benchmark mode.
