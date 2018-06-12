Intel Confirms Their Discrete GPU Plans For 2020
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 12 June 2018 at 03:45 PM EDT. 19 Comments
INTEL --
We've been expecting Intel to get back into the discrete GPU game especially after Raja Koduri joined the company last year while today Intel tweeted they will be delivering their dGPU in 2020.

The company confirmed, "Intel's first discrete GPU coming in 2020" without revealing any other details. Well, their first discrete GPU since the failed Intel i740 discrete AGP graphics card of two decades ago and their cancelled Larrabee chip of the last decade.

It will certainly be interesting to see what Intel can come up with for discrete graphics offerings in 2020 with Raja Koduri of AMD fame leading that ship.

It's expected that any Intel discrete GPU offering won't be solely limited to consumer 3D/gaming but likely will also be striving for a product as well in the AI/HPC/GPGPU space.

It will certainly be interesting to see their graphics driver support for any dGPU offering. If they go the route of continued open-source Linux graphics driver support, we should hopefully be seeing patches and learning more in 2019 with generally the Open-Source Technology Center beginning to push out patches once clearing legal review and as early as running on simulators and pre-production hardware. On the integrated graphics side they have managed a nice cadence of getting out that initial open-source Linux driver enablement one to two years before the product launches, albeit CPU launch push-backs have helped that recently, and there is already Icelake "Gen 11" graphics currently being brought up on Linux within the kernel and Mesa.
19 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Linux Kernel Patches Appear For A Line Of Intel MIPS SoCs
There's A Discussion Again About Flipping On Intel "Fastboot" DRM Driver Support
Intel Develops A SPIR-V Translator To Run On The CPU
Intel Announces The Core i7 8086K That Tops Out At 5.0GHz; 28-Core Chip Coming This Year
Intel Has Another Developer Working Now Working On FreeBSD Support
Vega M Graphics On Intel Kabylake G CPUs Are Beginning To Work Under Linux
Popular News This Week
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
A Look At The Features Merged So Far For The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.18 Drops The Lustre File-System
HID Updates For Linux 4.18 Add The Valve Steam Controller Kernel Driver
Wayland Remote Desktop May Come To Fedora 29