Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Launches With Linux Support In Tow

Alongside many other data-centric announcements yesterday, Intel quietly released the Wi-Fi 6 AX200 802.11ax wireless adapters formerly known by the Cyclone Peak codename.
The Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 adapter introduces 802.11ax (WiFi 6) support for faster performance and lower latencies. The AX200 uses an M.2 2230 form factor, supports a max speed of 2.4Gbps, and supports Bluetooth 5. The AX200 parts will be available at $10 to $17 USD.
The product page does list Linux support that comes as little surprise these days. In fact, back in January we wrote about Linux support for these new Intel adapters within the "IWLWIFI" driver and that enablement is now present in the Linux 5.1 kernel.
2 Comments