Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Launches With Linux Support In Tow
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 3 April 2019 at 05:24 AM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL
Alongside many other data-centric announcements yesterday, Intel quietly released the Wi-Fi 6 AX200 802.11ax wireless adapters formerly known by the Cyclone Peak codename.

The Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 adapter introduces 802.11ax (WiFi 6) support for faster performance and lower latencies. The AX200 uses an M.2 2230 form factor, supports a max speed of 2.4Gbps, and supports Bluetooth 5. The AX200 parts will be available at $10 to $17 USD.

The product page does list Linux support that comes as little surprise these days. In fact, back in January we wrote about Linux support for these new Intel adapters within the "IWLWIFI" driver and that enablement is now present in the Linux 5.1 kernel.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

