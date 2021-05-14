Intel Posts Latest Linux Patches For Reporting Per-Client GPU/Media Engine Utilization
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 May 2021 at 05:51 AM EDT. 5 Comments
INTEL --
For two years now Intel open-source engineers have floated patches for reporting per-client engine utilization for showing on an application level how much it's leveraging the Intel graphics render/3D, blitter, and video/multimedia engines. This can be used for some nifty system information reporting like a GPU top or other system monitoring functionality. The latest version of these patches were sent out this week.

The benefit of these patches for Intel graphics hardware on Linux is being able to report on a per-process level how the Intel GPU is being utilized and by what software. This "per-client engine busyness" information is exposed to user-space via sysfs so any interested application can make use of the information.


A TUI example of like what could be achieved with these patches for per-client reporting.

These latest patches that are now re-based against the current code can be found for review on intel-gfx. After failing to get enough traction the past few times over the prior two years to get mainlined, hopefully this time it will cross the finish line as this information will be useful especially if Intel manages to deliver a graphical control panel for their driver this year.
5 Comments
Related News
Intel Launches 11th Gen Core H-Series "Tiger Lake H"
Linux 5.13 Merges Support For Intel DG1 Graphics Platform Monitoring / Telemetry
Intel Posts Nearly 100 Patches For GuC Submission, Works To Integrate DRM Scheduler
Linux 5.13 Adds An Intel Cooling Driver To Downclock Your CPU At A Lower Threshold
Intel Explores Write Protecting Page Tables Using Upcoming PKS Feature
Intel's Linux Vulkan Driver Adds Fragment Shading Rate Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
LibreOffice Merges Initial Support For Compiling To WebAssembly
FreeBSD Is Off To A Good 2021 Start With FreeBSD 13.0, PIE By Default, helloSystem
GNUstep Releases Early Wayland Support, Many Other Improvements Too
A Number Of Exciting RISC-V Improvements For Linux 5.13
Linux 5.13 Yanks A NVIDIA NVLink Driver For Lack Of Open-Source User
Wine 6.8 Released With Support For Loading Libraries From Arch-Specific Subdirectories
Pyston 2.2 Released For A Faster Python While Facebook Releases Cinder
Red Hat Is Hiring More LLVM Compiler Engineers