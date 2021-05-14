Intel Posts Latest Linux Patches For Reporting Per-Client GPU/Media Engine Utilization

For two years now Intel open-source engineers have floated patches for reporting per-client engine utilization for showing on an application level how much it's leveraging the Intel graphics render/3D, blitter, and video/multimedia engines. This can be used for some nifty system information reporting like a GPU top or other system monitoring functionality. The latest version of these patches were sent out this week.
The benefit of these patches for Intel graphics hardware on Linux is being able to report on a per-process level how the Intel GPU is being utilized and by what software. This "per-client engine busyness" information is exposed to user-space via sysfs so any interested application can make use of the information.
A TUI example of like what could be achieved with these patches for per-client reporting.
These latest patches that are now re-based against the current code can be found for review on intel-gfx. After failing to get enough traction the past few times over the prior two years to get mainlined, hopefully this time it will cross the finish line as this information will be useful especially if Intel manages to deliver a graphical control panel for their driver this year.
