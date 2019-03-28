Just days after Intel sent in their first feature pull request to DRM-Next destined for the Linux 5.2 cycle, another round of feature work is ready for queuing.
Intel open-source developer Joonas Lahtinen sent in this latest drop of features, which includes the new Elkhart Lake support although for now is hidden behind the i915.alpha_support flag. There is also now support for DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST) properties, HDR format fixes, various Icelake fixes, a minor user-space API optimization, and a variety of other fixes and low-level driver improvements.
Those wanting to learn more about this second batch of Intel "i915" DRM driver feature work for Linux 5.2 can see the pull request in full. Linux 5.2 will be debuting this summer and there still are some additional feature pulls expected to DRM-Next over the next few weeks.
Add A Comment