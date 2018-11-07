Intel Linux Graphics Driver Exploring Another Small Power-Savings Optimization
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 7 November 2018 at 09:38 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
A new patch-set proposed by one of the open-source Intel Linux graphics driver developers would allow power-savings under load of roughly up to 3%.

The new Intel "i915" Linux DRM driver patches by Ankit Navik allow for the dynamic, context-aware re-configuration of the EU/Slice/Sub-slice controls.

At present the Intel DRM driver only configures the execution unit / slice / sub-slice controls at context creation time, but these new patches re-configure the EUs at run-time depending upon how busy the particular graphics application is by the number of commands being submitted by the app to the kernel.

With these kernel patches, an Intel Kabylake GT3 system was found to reduce its system power consumption by 0.8~3.4% for some common graphics tests thanks to this dynamic re-configuration while the apps/games/tests are running.

More details in this patch series.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Talks Up Xeon Cascade Lake Performance - Up To 48 Cores, 12 DDR4 Channels
Intel Already Posts First Open-Source Graphics Driver Changes For Linux 4.21~5.1
The Contributor Covenant Is Now Adopted By All Intel Open-Source Projects (OTC)
Intel's Guide To Achieving S0ix Low-Power States On Linux
Intel's IWD Linux Wireless Daemon Out With Version 0.10
ODROID Rolling Out New Intel-Powered Single Board Computer After Trying With Ryzen
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA RTX, AMD On Linux & Distro Performance Dominated Linux Discussions In October
Apple's New Hardware With The T2 Security Chip Will Currently Block Linux From Booting
An Open Letter To Solus From Its Founder Ikey Doherty
The Linux 4.20/5.0 Kernel Is The Biggest All Year With 354+ Thousand Lines Of New Code
System76 Unveils Thelio "Open" Desktops With Intel/AMD CPU Options, NVIDIA/Radeon GPUs
Endless Computers Introducing $299 "Hack" Laptop To Teach Kids To Code