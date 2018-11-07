Intel Linux Graphics Driver Exploring Another Small Power-Savings Optimization

A new patch-set proposed by one of the open-source Intel Linux graphics driver developers would allow power-savings under load of roughly up to 3%.
The new Intel "i915" Linux DRM driver patches by Ankit Navik allow for the dynamic, context-aware re-configuration of the EU/Slice/Sub-slice controls.
At present the Intel DRM driver only configures the execution unit / slice / sub-slice controls at context creation time, but these new patches re-configure the EUs at run-time depending upon how busy the particular graphics application is by the number of commands being submitted by the app to the kernel.
With these kernel patches, an Intel Kabylake GT3 system was found to reduce its system power consumption by 0.8~3.4% for some common graphics tests thanks to this dynamic re-configuration while the apps/games/tests are running.
More details in this patch series.
