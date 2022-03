Intel Prepares Linux For ATS-M No-Display Server GPUs

Earlier this year with the Intel Media Driver 22 there was enablement of "ATS-M" with references to "Arctic Sound Mainstream" . Now the Linux kernel patches have arrived with the changes needed on their end for this DG2-based discrete GPU that now sums up ATS-M as a display-less GPU for servers.While there has been open-source user-space references to Intel ATS-M, only as of last night have the Linux kernel patches been posted for ATS-M. The patches are quite simple as it's building off the existing Intel DG2 (Alchemist) functionality already in the Linux kernel. ATS-M specifically is based on Xe HPG and Xe HPM graphics IP.The patches sum up ATS-M as being a DG2 server platform with similar capabilities to Xe HPG/HPM but without any display support. So from a driver perspective it's quite easy following the existing code paths albeit with no display support. Given it was back in January when talking about ATS-M in the context of Intel's Media SDK, presumably this server GPU will be marketed for video encoding/transcoding use-cases and possible oneAPI compute use-cases too.



The Intel ATS-M150 and ATS-M75 summed up with their initial Linux kernel patches building off existing DG2 code.