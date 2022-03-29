Intel Prepares Linux For ATS-M No-Display Server GPUs
Earlier this year with the Intel Media Driver 22 there was enablement of "ATS-M" with references to "Arctic Sound Mainstream" . Now the Linux kernel patches have arrived with the changes needed on their end for this DG2-based discrete GPU that now sums up ATS-M as a display-less GPU for servers.

While there has been open-source user-space references to Intel ATS-M, only as of last night have the Linux kernel patches been posted for ATS-M. The patches are quite simple as it's building off the existing Intel DG2 (Alchemist) functionality already in the Linux kernel. ATS-M specifically is based on Xe HPG and Xe HPM graphics IP.

The patches sum up ATS-M as being a DG2 server platform with similar capabilities to Xe HPG/HPM but without any display support. So from a driver perspective it's quite easy following the existing code paths albeit with no display support. Given it was back in January when talking about ATS-M in the context of Intel's Media SDK, presumably this server GPU will be marketed for video encoding/transcoding use-cases and possible oneAPI compute use-cases too.


The Intel ATS-M150 and ATS-M75 summed up with their initial Linux kernel patches building off existing DG2 code.


This patch adds the basic platform information as summed up in this article. Then a second patch initially targeted for just picking up by their continuous integration systems adds new the PCI IDs so they can actually begin testing out the server dGPUs in their CI labs. This adds in PCI IDs for Intel "ATS-M150" and "ATS-M75" parts. The Intel ATS-M150 is based on DG2-G10 and the cut-down Intel ATS-M75 is on DG2-G11. Just one PCI ID each.

Given the timing now of these patches, look for the Intel ATS-M kernel support to likely land for the v5.19 kernel.
